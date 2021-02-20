Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $321.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $330.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

