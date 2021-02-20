Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.99. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $330.89. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

