Ultiledger Tops 24 Hour Volume of $118,812.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $118,812.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

