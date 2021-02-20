Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.81 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,085.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.85 or 0.01245240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.90 or 0.00421998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003352 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

