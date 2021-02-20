Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as high as C$8.72. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 1,035,175 shares changing hands.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The firm has a market cap of C$368.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.18.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

