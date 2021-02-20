Unibright Trading Up 77.3% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $215.17 million and $6.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

