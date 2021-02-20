UniLayer Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $1.49 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars.

