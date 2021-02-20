Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $209.06. 3,120,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,814. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

