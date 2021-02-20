Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.88 or 0.00050572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $8.40 billion and $3.71 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,475,199 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

