United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

