United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

USO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

