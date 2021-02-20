United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $894.99

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 894.99 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 939.60 ($12.28). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 917 ($11.98), with a volume of 1,451,032 shares changing hands.

UU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 926.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 894.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 2,135 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock worth $2,026,159 in the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.