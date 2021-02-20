UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

