Universa Hits Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Universa has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $2,954.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00787963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.17 or 0.04670226 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,161,906,039 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.