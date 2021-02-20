UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops One Day Volume of $383,893.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $383,893.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.