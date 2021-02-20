Upfiring (UFR) Tops One Day Volume of $2,361.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,361.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00074089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.