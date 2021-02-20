Uquid Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $9.73 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00012705 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $71.10 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

