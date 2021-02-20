Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00012705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

