Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $13.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,869 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

