US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,720 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

