US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

