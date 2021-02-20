US Bancorp DE Buys 200,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.35% of Wrap Technologies worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 3,653.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $5.91 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.