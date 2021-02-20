US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.44 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

