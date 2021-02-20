US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

