US Bancorp DE Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of AY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

