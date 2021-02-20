US Bancorp DE Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $230.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $210.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

