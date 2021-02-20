US Bancorp DE Has $2.47 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

WD stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,012. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

