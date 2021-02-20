US Bancorp DE Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

FOCS stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

