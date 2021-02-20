US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $97,300,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $56,703,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

