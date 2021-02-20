US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,170 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Seagen by 69.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $157.75 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

