US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,037 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 386.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.22. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

