US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 178,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

