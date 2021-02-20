US Bancorp DE Sells 1,104 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of CP opened at $367.77 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.36 and its 200-day moving average is $324.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

