US Bancorp DE Sells 14,931 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

