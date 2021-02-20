US Bancorp DE Sells 18,065 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

ELY stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

