US Bancorp DE Sells 725 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 434.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

