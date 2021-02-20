US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

