USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.81 or 0.03481496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027373 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,728,902,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,568,428,648 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.