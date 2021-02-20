USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Reaches $15.66 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $23.03 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.