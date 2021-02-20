USDK (USDK) One Day Volume Tops $226.31 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and $226.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00406556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026197 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.