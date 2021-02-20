USDX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007068 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007349 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars.

