USDX [Lighthouse] Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,228.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $648,579.37 and $1,228.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,574.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $690.53 or 0.01220575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00413794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003400 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

