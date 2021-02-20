USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $648,582.44 and $1,228.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,072.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.51 or 0.01285234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00439232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003728 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

