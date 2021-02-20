Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $194.21 million and $14.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

