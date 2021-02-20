UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.32. 9,750,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,387. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

