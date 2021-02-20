v.systems (VSYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $60.95 million and $4.37 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,134,984,996 coins and its circulating supply is 2,211,376,532 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.