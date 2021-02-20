Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $223.05 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $223.05 million and $20.90 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 223,412,833 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

