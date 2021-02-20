Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.41

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Valor Token has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $740,836.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

