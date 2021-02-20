VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

