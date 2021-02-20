VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

